Virologist: Jersey’s Christmas guidance could lead to deaths

A senior virologist has warned the Government of Jersey’s new guidance on gatherings this Christmas could lead to a fresh wave of positive coronavirus cases and deaths.

Professor Mark Harris, who is originally from Jersey and now based at the University of Leeds, says the guidance could effectively see people gathering indoors in groups of ten on three consecutive days, adding “the virus will be celebrating” at that prospect.

On Thursday the government advised there would be new rules from 23 December to 5 January which would see no limit on how many times people can gather as a group of up to five people, but that gatherings of six to ten people would only be allowed on three occasions in that period, with no more than one happening per day.

Dr Harris said: “From the latest Christmas Covid guidelines, that are not enforceable by law, you can have up to 10 people in your house, you can go to three gatherings over three dats with 10 people each time. My worry is with that amount of mixing in private houses, crowded round the table having a good time, that’s good for the virus."

"It seems to me the virus is celebrating as well as it’ll have lots of opportunity to infect lots of people over the Christmas period. Unfortunately you might find you need to get that Nightingale hospital open and the concern is that people will ultimately die because of this.”

He made this direct appeal to the Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondre: "I would say to him that he needs to think seriously about restricting gatherings of people in private houses. He needs to go further and now is the time to go further. You can’t allow people to have what looks like a pretty normal Christmas to me."

At Thursday's press conference ( 10 December) Chief Minister Senator John le Fondre said the guidance was based on the most up to date medical and statistical data available.

ITV Channel has asked the Government of Jersey for a response to Professor Mark Harris's comments.