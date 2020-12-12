Alderney Christmas Tree festival raises money for island causes

Charities and community groups in Alderney have benefitted from a festive event at the island's Methodist church.

The Alderney Christmas Tree Festival, now in its second year, saw ten groups and societies decorate trees to raise money for good causes in the island.

The money raised will go towards the Island Band, Alderney Voices, Alderney Animal Welfare, the Trips Fund and the island's Connaught Care Home.

As well as the ornately decorated trees, visitors could enjoy a hot drink and live music.

After the festival, groups can sell their tree to raise more money for their work.