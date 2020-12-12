Guernsey's economy projected to shrink by 6.6% in 2020

Guernsey's economy is projected to shrink by 6.6% in 2020.

New figures from the States show the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on employment levels in the island - however, the government says despite the challenges ahead, it is encouraged by signs of a recovery.

While almost all sectors of the economy saw a decline in GVA while the island was in lockdown, most seem to have shown improvement in the third quarter of the year - with some industries recording activity levels higher than at the same point in the previous year.

The 6.6% contraction in GVA is similar to that predicted for Jersey earlier this year and lower than the expected figure for the UK.

As of mid November, £43.7 million had been paid out in business support schemes such as small business grants and payroll co-funding.

Of that figure, almost a quarter was paid out to those working in the Hostelry sector.

However, the island's finance sector has shown a fall in employment levels which began in 2019 and continued through the early part of 2020.

By the second quarter of the year, employment levels were almost 5% lower than at the same point in 2019 - but with median earnings increasing, it suggests that those in junior positions bore the brunt of job losses.