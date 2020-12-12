Guernsey's economy projected to shrink by 6.6% in 2020
Guernsey's economy is projected to shrink by 6.6% in 2020.
New figures from the States show the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on employment levels in the island - however, the government says despite the challenges ahead, it is encouraged by signs of a recovery.
While almost all sectors of the economy saw a decline in GVA while the island was in lockdown, most seem to have shown improvement in the third quarter of the year - with some industries recording activity levels higher than at the same point in the previous year.
The 6.6% contraction in GVA is similar to that predicted for Jersey earlier this year and lower than the expected figure for the UK.
As of mid November, £43.7 million had been paid out in business support schemes such as small business grants and payroll co-funding.
Of that figure, almost a quarter was paid out to those working in the Hostelry sector.
However, the island's finance sector has shown a fall in employment levels which began in 2019 and continued through the early part of 2020.
By the second quarter of the year, employment levels were almost 5% lower than at the same point in 2019 - but with median earnings increasing, it suggests that those in junior positions bore the brunt of job losses.
We need to be realistic about what the world is going through and how much worse a situation we might have expected when the pandemic first arrived on our shores. We have a big challenge ahead of us, but what we’ve achieved as a community this year in our response to the pandemic has put us in as good a place as we could realistically hope to be.