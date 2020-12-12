Jersey's virtual soup kitchen raises £7,600 for Shelter Trust

Jersey's virtual soup kitchen has raised a whopping £7,600 for Shelter Trust.

The event, which normally takes place in the Royal Square, was moved online this year to comply with government restrictions.

Instead of physically serving soup, in return for a donation islanders could choose from a list of 24 recipes to make at home, with the Pomme D'Or Hotel's Cream of Cajun Winter Chicken and Mushroom soup proving to be the most popular.

The money raised from the event will go towards funding services to support Jersey's homeless community.

22 supporters also won prizes in the Soup Kitchen Draw which will be delivered to them.

Organisers of the event say they are already looking forward to hosting the event in 2021 for a social distancing-free event.