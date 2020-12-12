The majority of Guernsey sports organisations impacted by plans to turn a sports hall at Beau Sejour leisure centre into a mass vaccination hub have been found alternative venues.

The States announced that the Sir John Loveridge Hall would become one of the key sites for providing the coronavirus vaccine to islanders - impacting on many sports clubs and teams, who rely on the space to keep their members active.

Guernsey Sports Commission has been working with those affected to ensure that other facilities can be made available while the hall is out of use.

The location remains best suited and the mass vaccination programme understandably must take priority. Much effort is being made to support the various physical activity groups to try and secure alternative arrangements for sports that will be displaced. And we're confident that with compromise, everyone's needs can be accommodated. Paul Whitfield, Chief Executive of the States of Guernsey

The island's Sports Commission says it has been pleased with the way the States and sporting groups have worked alongside it to find solutions.

Although it has been impossible to replace like for like, we are thankful that those sports affected have been pragmatic about the situation and prepared to adapt their operations to suit the new venues and timings available. Graham Chester, Operations Director for the Guernsey Sports Commission

It is expected that the hall will be used for the rollout of the vaccine for the next six months.

In the meantime, the following sports facilities will be available for clubs and organisations to use.