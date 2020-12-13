87-year-old grandmother receives first Covid-19 vaccine in the Channel Islands

The first person in the Channel Islands to receive a Covid-19 vaccination has urged her fellow islanders to follow suit - describing it as 'marvelous.'

87-year-old great grandmother Beryl Taylor was given the jab at Cheval Roc Care Home in Jersey - becoming the first person in the Islands to be vaccinated.

Beryl, who previously worked in the advertising department for Channel Television, said she was looking forward to having more freedom once she receives her second dose of the vaccine.

It's marvelous. I think it's the best thing that could happen. I think everybody should have it and I had no hesitation in saying yes. Once I'm fully vaccinated I'm looking forward to going out, seeing my family - I haven't seen them for a while, but most of all I'm looking forward to seeing my three-year-old great grandson. I can't wait to be with him, he's a joy to us all. Beryl Taylor, first recipient of the Pfizer vaccine in the Channel Islands

Beryl opted to get the vaccine following a conversation with her family, who all agreed she should take up the opportunity to get the jab.

Originally, the government had planned to begin the rollout of the vaccine on Monday 14 December, but shifted it forward following a rise in positive cases in care homes in the island.

The government had announced earlier that visits to care homes would be prohibited in order to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Care home residents and staff will be the first to receive the vaccine, followed by the over 80s and frontline health staff.

The rest of the population will then be able to receive the vaccine by order of age at a mass-vaccination centre at Jersey's Fort Regent.