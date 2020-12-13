First patients in the Channel Islands to get Covid-19 vaccine in Jersey today

Jersey has begun the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine in care homes.

Vaccinations were due to begin tomorrow (Monday 14 December), but plans were brough forward by a day as the number of active cases of coronavirus within care homes reached 20.

Care home residents and staff will be the first to receive the vaccine, followed by the over 80s and frontline health staff.

Jersey's government says the vaccination team has been communicating with care homes over the last few weeks to help prepare their residents for the vaccine. Officials have met care home staff to explain details about the vaccine and to clarify what residents can expect.

Care home residents have been provided with after-care information.

All over 18s, except pregnant women, will be eligible for the jab, which will be given by registered practitioners including GPs, nurses, paramedics and dentists at a mass vaccine centre at Fort Regent.

The vaccine, developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, arrived in the Channel Islands last week.

We are very lucky to be able to have an approved vaccine delivered to us this quickly. Our staff will be working hard to ensure Islanders are vaccinated safely and in priority order. This is a great leap forward in our joint efforts to tackle this pandemic and will ensure we can return to some sense of normality in the near future. Becky Sherrington, Vaccine Programme Lead

More to follow...