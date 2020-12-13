Jersey's Home Affairs Minister rejects calls to ban sale of loud fireworks

Jersey's Home Affairs Minister says he 'cannot support' a ban on loud fireworks being sold in the island.

Constable Len Norman says that while he could not back the move, which was requested by an online petition, new regulations on the sale of fireworks in the island would come before the States in 'due course'.

It follows a consultation on changes to the Explosives (Jersey) Law 2014, which was carried out in 2019.

It is unfortunate that work to bring these Regulations into force has been unavoidably delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it remains the intention of the Minister that they are brought in due course, subject to approval by the States Assembly. Constable Len Norman, Jersey's Home Affairs Minister

He said that while the new proposals would regulate fireworks on the basis of their noise level, they would not aim to completely ban all noisy fireworks.Aja Houiellebecq started the petition on the States Assembly website, saying loud fireworks caused 'annual suffering' to pets, farm animals and wildlife.

The petition gathered over 1,000 signatures, prompting a ministerial response.