Earl of Jersey: “I’ve got Covid-19… it’s so dangerously easy to pick this up”

The Earl of Jersey, William Jersey, has confirmed to ITV News he has tested positive for coronavirus and is now isolating away from his family at home.

He is speaking out to highlight to others how “dangerously easy” it is to catch it, even when following the guidance.

Describing his symptoms, The Earl said he had a headache which got progressively worse - describing it as 'like a vice around his temples.'

Track and trace sorted me for a test on Saturday afternoon, by which time the muscle achiness and cough had subsided and the headache had gone but on Sunday in the early hours I woke up with lower back and kidney pain, and had no taste or smell which I only knew when I went for a bath and couldn’t smell my body wash! William Jersey, The Earl of Jersey

The Earl said he knew people who had had a much tougher time after contracting the virus.

I’ve been very lucky compared to a lot of people. Close friends and family members have had it in a very bad way. I’ve not had the vomiting or breathing difficulties they’ve had. William Jersey, The Earl of Jersey

And he used his own experience to urge all people in Jersey to follow the hygiene and distancing guidance.