Islanders in Alderney to celebrate 75 years since Homecoming Day

People in Alderney are remembering Homecoming Day, which happened 75 years ago today (15 December).

It was the day when the first group of islanders returned to Alderney, after being evacuated during World War II. Commemorations will begin with a ceremony at Braye Harbour attended by the Lieutenant Governor and Lady Catherine Corder, as well as the Dean of Guernsey.

Alderney was under Nazi occupation for five years and in that time several camps were built on the island including SS Lager Sylt, which was the only Nazi concentration camp in Britain.

After the war, the island was run as a communal farm for two years to help it recover from life under the Occupation.

As well as wreath laying, school children are set to perform a short re-enactment of Homecoming, alongside the Alderney Voices who will sing an anthem about the event which was written by one of the returnees. A tea dance is also taking place for islanders to enjoy.