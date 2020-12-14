Workers in Jersey’s ambulance service have been speaking of their growing concerns at their ability to operate safely, as around half the workforce is now off work and isolating after either testing positive for coronavirus or being caught up in the contact tracing process.

One member of the team has explained 10 staff are needed per shift, with volunteers from St John Ambulance now being drafted in to try and make up dwindling numbers.

[The volunteers] are under-qualified, unable to deal with serious incidents, and unable to give any kind of drugs that could be potentially lifesaving. We are unable to drive above the speed limit to an incident [when they are part of the crew] and this could risk people’s lives as every minute counts. Jersey Ambulance whistleblower 1

The team member said staff were also feeling the impact on a personal level.

Everyone is broken, run down and fed up of being treated like we don’t have families to keep safe and owe the service everything, even though some people are working two to three extra shifts a week to try and help. We do it because any of our family members, friends and fellow islanders are at risk. As a group of staff we are downbeat, down-trodden and at breaking point. Jersey Ambulance whistleblower 1

Another member of the workforce explained there were currently 17 of 33 staff off work. They fear that things could get even worse.

I feel saddened that I need to contact you about this but I don’t know who else to turn to. Hopefully you can ask questions and get some changes before there are no staff to man the ambulance. Jersey Ambulance whistleblower 2

It comes as staff in the General Hospital have also begun speaking out about the growing frustrations there as increasing numbers of staff are self-isolating.

Last week the government confirmed around 50 workers were away from their workplace, but ITV News understands that figure may now be at least double.

One member of staff at the hospital says staff shortages mean the Nightingale hospital at Millbrook cannot be used as there are not enough trained staff available to run it.

We have low stocks of PPE. Community staff are working from offices where there are very poor controls of who goes in and out. The Older Adult team had to ask for emergency help last weekend and this weekend as there were no staff available to visit vulnerable people at home and give medication. It’s a mess. Jersey General Hospital whistleblower

ITV News has contacted the government for comment, and confirmation of precisely how many staff in both the ambulance service, at the hospital, and across Health & Social Care are currently off work because they’ve tested positive for Covid-19 or because they’re isolating as direct contacts.