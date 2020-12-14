Jersey’s Government Plan: The billion pound package for 2021 and beyond

Plans by Jersey’s government to spend a billion pounds running the island in 2021 face a series of challenges.

Politicians will today (14 December) begin a debate on the Government Plan, which sets out tax and spending proposals for the next four years, as well as proposals to operate at a deficit instead of balancing the books.

It could take at least three days of debates and votes in the States Assembly before the final package of measures is agreed.

Among them, ministers plan to spend more in 2021 than at any point in the island’s history, primarily driven by the cost of managing the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill for 2020 is estimated to be £255 million, with a further £87 million in 2021 specifically linked to the Covid-19 response.

It is proposed the government borrows £385 million as a result.

That would also help pay for a £50million Fiscal Stimulus Fund to help kickstart the economy, if approved.

£20 million of so-called “efficiencies” are planned to reduce the size of the public sector.

There are also plans to spend millions on improving school buildings, on redeveloping Fort Regent, and on finding a new headquarters for government, among many other major projects.

Some of the budget headlines include:

0% No increase in alcohol duty

41p Increase in cost of a packet of 20 cigarettes

2.3p Increase in the cost of a litre of fuel

The pandemic has demonstrated the importance of working together as One Government and using new technology to respond flexibly and at speed. In 2021, we will continue to invest in public-sector employees, reform our workforce and modernise how we work. This will enable the organisation to deliver better outcomes and more efficient services. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

Jersey's Treasury Minister says by running deficits to support government spending, the island could return to a balanced budget by 2024.

It is a plan that gives Jersey a consistent long-term framework for both economic and fiscal policy with the capacity to respond, in the short-term, to Covid-19 pressures. It forms part of the strategy that Ministers have put in place to reduce the impact on the economy while maintaining investment in education and skills, and a world class health care model. Deputy Susie Pinel, Jersey's Treasury Minister

Proposed amendments to the Government Plan include: