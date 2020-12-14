Main access road to Princess Elizabeth Hospital closed for repairs

Patients are being warned to allow more time to get to hospital in Guernsey for treatment.

The main access road to Princess Elizabeth Hospital from La Vauquiedor has been closed for repairs until Wednesday 16 December.

Instead, those islanders who have appointments at the hospital are asked to use the Oberlands entrance instead.

Access to the Duchess of Kent House is not affected by the closure.

No buses will stop at the PEH site while the road is closed. Anyone travelling by bus will have to catch it from nearby stops in le Vauquiedor or Ville au Roi.

The States of Guernsey expects an especially busy week on the PEH campus for coronavirus swab tests and ask anyone who has appointments to be patient.