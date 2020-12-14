Nurse hails 'Momentous' first day of Covid-19 vaccinations in Jersey

360 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 on the first day of Jersey's immunisation programme.

87-year-old Beryl Taylor became the first person in the Channel Islands to receive the Pfizer jab at Cheval Roc care home, as Jersey's government stepped up its plans to vaccinate vulnerable islanders in care homes after a rise in cases.

One of the team issuing the jabs says it was a special moment.

360 vaccines were issued to islanders in care homes on day one of the rollout. Credit: ITV Channel TV

It's just such an achievement. Going into the care homes yesterday and seeing the tough times that they've had and the conversations with the care home residents of how much they just want to be with their loved ones - it was just so momentous being out there with them yesterday. Aisling Adams, Workforce Lead for Jersey's vaccination programme

Preparations are now underway at Jersey's Fort Regent, which will serve as the island's main vaccination hub over the coming months.

Islanders aged over 80 and frontline health staff will be next in line to receive the vaccine.