Over 1,000 people take on Santa Fun Run in Guernsey
A Santa costume and running shoes was the outfit to be seen in in Guernsey this weekend.
Over a thousand people took part in the annual Santa Fun Run, in support of Aid Reaching Children this weekend.
The event, now in its 18th year, saw runners don their best festive attire to complete the run, which ended at the finish line in St Peter Port.
Organisers say they were overwhelmed by the turnout - which raised more than £8,000 for the charity.
When the race starts that's all the pressure gone so I just relax. It's a great atmosphere, people love it and we've raised lots of money so that's absolutely fantastic.