Tax breaks on green technology and income tax rises to be debated in Jersey

How much Jersey is set to spend, borrow and tax over the next four years is to be debated in the States Assembly this week. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The debate on taxation, spending and borrowing plans for Jersey for 2021-2024 will continue today (15 December).

Several politicians are attempting to amend the Government Plan in order to achieve policy aims of their own. Senator Kristina Moore wants a GST refund to be offered on green energy purchases, such as electric cars or solar panels.It is after the States adopted a target of making the island 'carbon neutral' by 2030, meaning its net carbon emissions would be zero.

Encouraging islanders to switch to electric vehicles, particularly e-bicycles is an effective way to improve air quality and reduce carbon emissions. Cost incentives such as the subsidy for e-bikes, have been popular and a catalyst for change.

Senator Kristina Moore

Senator Sam Mézec wants to raise the standard level of income tax from 20% to 25%. He wants to put all tax payers on the marginal relief system, with tax on the remaining earnings paid at 25%. He says it would simplify the system and could produce a tax cut for all but the highest earners.

This will simplify our Income Tax system and deliver a tax-cut for the majority of taxpayers. It will also provide a reliable income-stream for much-needed investment in our public services.

Senator Sam Mézec

Yesterday (14 December) the government accepted a number of amendments to the Government Plan designed to help families deal with the rising cost of living.

Other issues up for debate this week include a review of parish spending on public services, and whether to extend a pilot scheme for free school meals in primary schools. 