Tax breaks on green technology and income tax rises to be debated in Jersey

The debate on taxation, spending and borrowing plans for Jersey for 2021-2024 will continue today (15 December).

Several politicians are attempting to amend the Government Plan in order to achieve policy aims of their own. Senator Kristina Moore wants a GST refund to be offered on green energy purchases, such as electric cars or solar panels.It is after the States adopted a target of making the island 'carbon neutral' by 2030, meaning its net carbon emissions would be zero.

Encouraging islanders to switch to electric vehicles, particularly e-bicycles is an effective way to improve air quality and reduce carbon emissions. Cost incentives such as the subsidy for e-bikes, have been popular and a catalyst for change. Senator Kristina Moore

Senator Sam Mézec wants to raise the standard level of income tax from 20% to 25%. He wants to put all tax payers on the marginal relief system, with tax on the remaining earnings paid at 25%. He says it would simplify the system and could produce a tax cut for all but the highest earners.

This will simplify our Income Tax system and deliver a tax-cut for the majority of taxpayers. It will also provide a reliable income-stream for much-needed investment in our public services. Senator Sam Mézec

Yesterday (14 December) the government accepted a number of amendments to the Government Plan designed to help families deal with the rising cost of living.

Other issues up for debate this week include a review of parish spending on public services, and whether to extend a pilot scheme for free school meals in primary schools.