Guernsey politicians are to debate the 2021 budget in the States today (15 December 2020).

However, the Treasury lead of the island's Policy and Resources Committee says it cannot pay for some of the commitments the last government promised.

We simply cannot afford what has been signed up for. We have £237 million of capital spend for which we have £125 million to pay for it. We have £80-130 million of additional revenue spend which will need to be paid for every year, from now going forwards. Which we currently can't meet from the tax base. Deputy Mark Helyar Treasury Lead, Policy & Resources Committee

The budget was announced by the island's government last month with it saying the coronavirus pandemic has had a "serious impact" on its finances. It is expecting a budget deficit of £59m for this year and a £23m hole forecast for next year.

Part of the debate on the budget will look at whether the cost of alcohol and tobacco should be increased even further than initially planned. The Health Improvement Commission says last month's budget proposals to increase tax on alcohol and tobacco by 1.5% does not go far enough and is actually a decrease in 'real terms'.

It says that sends out the 'wrong message' to islanders.

Deputies Lindsay de Sausmarez and Peter Roffey have submitted an amendment to the original proposal of a 1.5% increase to the goods, saying tobacco should rise by 4.5% and alcohol by 3%.

The Commission says the amended taxes would help protect islanders against the harmful effects of drinking and smoking.

It says in the last five years, Guernsey has increased the rate of excise duty on cigarettes by 5% plus the rate of inflation. It says with inflation now around 2%, the proposed tax increases for tobacco in the original budget not only shows a decrease in real terms but also goes against the World Health Organisation's Framework Convention for Tobacco Control.