55% of pupils in Jersey currently absent from school

More than half of all students in Jersey are currently not at school.

The Education Minister, under questioning in the States Assembly, has confirmed 55% are absent from class with 45% attending.

It comes as many students are at home isolating as a result of being caught up in the contact tracing process, while others are unable to attend because there aren’t enough teachers or teaching assistants.

Meanwhile many parents have taken the decision themselves to keep their children at home to avoid the risk of them being caught up in any isolation over Christmas.

When asked if she supported keeping schools open, Senator Tracey Vallois fell short of answering that question directly, saying she had raised concerns about the strategy around keeping schools open.

The situation that I find myself in with regard to schools is that we are having to work very closely with headteachers to ensure health and safety at schools. I am required to obtain consent from the Health Minister [before making decisions]. The advice has been clear about the increasing evidence of harm caused by keeping children out of schools for extended periods. Senator Tracey Vallois, Jersey's Education Minister

The Health Minister, Deputy Richard Renouf, indicated closing schools would be a last resort.

It is our policy to keep the schools open as far as it is possible because we believe in the value of education and we want to not impose that harm on them. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

When asked if she knew how many teachers were currently off work, the Education Minister admitted she didn’t know.