Appeal for accommodation after flat fire in Jersey

A Constable in Jersey is calling for help in finding accommodation for parishioners after an early morning flat fire.

All three emergency services were called to a first floor flat in St Brelade, where residents had been evacuated.

Crews entered the building and brought the fire under control.

Paramedics assessed people at the scene but nobody was taken to hospital. However, one cat died in the fire and another is being treated by vets.

Mike Jackson, the Constable for St Brelade, is now asking anyone who might be able to help provide accommodation for those affected to come forward.

While the cause of the fire remains unknown, it is thought to have been accidental.