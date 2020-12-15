Coronavirus in Jersey care homes overtakes hospital tally

There are now more care home residents who have tested positive for coronavirus, than positive patients in hospital.

A sharp rise in recent days means there are now 31 older people with Covid-19, while there are now 24 patients in the General Hospital.

A week ago there were just three in care homes.

ITV News has asked the Government of Jersey how many care homes have been affected by the outbreak or outbreaks, but that has yet to be confirmed.

It comes as the vaccination programme begins, with care home residents first in the queue to receive their jab.

Politicians last week announced an end to care home visits to help shield the elderly and vulnerable as those who develop coronavirus symptoms are not able to receive the vaccination.

The roll-out of the vaccine was brought forward by a day in light of the growing number of positive cases in care homes.