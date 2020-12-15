Economic Council puts forward alternative plan for Jersey's economy

Lessons learned during the pandemic should be used to help Jersey’s economy flourish in the future.

That is the finding of a report published today by Jersey’s newly formed Economic Council.

The paper, entitled New Perspectives - Critical Considerations for Sustainable Economic Growth sets out long term goals for Jersey’s economy and how the council believes it can be achieved.

The Economic Council held its first meeting in June 2020. The council is made up of sixteen volunteers who represent a wide range of the community and business sectors.

The report was written by non-government, independent members of the council.

At a time when there is huge focus on major short term issues, New Perspectives addresses Jersey’s long-term economic prosperity. We’d like to stimulate fresh debate, leading to a clear orientation of Jersey’s economic vision for the future, with new levels of ambition and faster pace. Tony Taylor, Economic Council spokesperson

The report says the pandemic has created new levels of agility in both Government and business, leading to faster decision-making and rapid execution – something it says must continue moving forward.

The report also places an emphasis on enhancing Jersey’s education to retain talent and reskill existing workers.

It says education and skills is the most fundamental topic, saying it "talks to the importance of nurturing a society that is equipped with the most relevant knowledge, capability and attitudes, to thrive now and in the next twenty to thirty years.”

With virtual learning now an accepted practice, the report states the Island’s geographic position is no longer a barrier to accessing the best and most relevant education and skills training.

It adds the change will allow the Island to partner with leading universities and educational institutions in the UK and internationally.

“We simply make the case that Jersey should have an ambition to have the best education in the world and work-up a viable plan to deliver on that ambition,” it says.

The report highlights five strategic themes that the council believe are most significant in driving future economic prosperity:

Jersey should stimulate growth by encouraging a more vibrant entrepreneurial culture and enhancing local innovation.

Sustainability is a huge force in shaping society and economies globally which Jersey needs to place at the centre of its economic policy.

Jersey must truly embrace the importance of the ‘new economy’, being created globally through technology, artificial intelligence and data.

Regeneration from an infrastructure andquality of life perspective.

Unless Jersey innovates and aspires to thehighest levels in education and skills development across our entirepopulation, our economy will not prosper.

The Economic Council’s role is non-executive and serves to advise the Government.