Exclusive: Workforce Covid-screen suspended as system is unable to cope

Jersey’s government has suspended its plan to routinely test tens of thousands of islanders to see if they have coronavirus, as the system cannot cope.

It will, instead, only now routinely test health and care workers, dentists and prison workers.

The programme was presented as a key plank in the island’s fight against Covid-19 but with exponential growth in positive cases there is no longer enough capacity in the system to do it.

Given the changes in the way that COVID-19 is moving through the Island, we are reprioritising testing capacity to prevent clusters through other means. This includes tracing direct contacts from cases that have occurred in schools, and testing students who are returning home from university for the Christmas holidays.

Government of Jersey spokesperson

Those who were categorised as “group C”, who were due eight-weekly screening, now won’t be tested. That screening programme is scheduled to resume again on Wednesday 23 December.

Groups A and B will continue, unaffected.

The groups are:

Group A: tested every 4 weeks

  • Health and Community Services – frontline

  • Residential and Care Homes

  • Ambulance Service

  • General Practice (GP surgeries)

Group B: tested every 6 weeks

  • Domiciliary and care agencies

  • Family Nursing and Homecare

  • Dental practices

  • Jersey Hospice Care

  • Prison Service

  • Veterinary clinics

Group C: now not being tested

  • Building and construction

  • Domestic cleaning services

  • Early years and childcare

  • Freight, post and delivery services

  • Health and Community Services - other (non-frontline)

  • Other healthcare services including private registered and allied health professionals

  • Hospitality (hotels, restaurants and bars)

  • Legal and financial services

  • Leisure and recreation

  • Public transport

  • Retail and wholesale

  • Public sector

  • Schools and colleges

  • Security and facilities management

  • States of Jersey Police, Fire and Rescue and Customs and Immigration

  • Utilities and infrastructure

  • Voluntary and community sector

  • Wellbeing, cosmetic and beauty

  • Worship, funeral and marriage