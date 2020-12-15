Exclusive: Workforce Covid-screen suspended as system is unable to cope
Jersey’s government has suspended its plan to routinely test tens of thousands of islanders to see if they have coronavirus, as the system cannot cope.
It will, instead, only now routinely test health and care workers, dentists and prison workers.
The programme was presented as a key plank in the island’s fight against Covid-19 but with exponential growth in positive cases there is no longer enough capacity in the system to do it.
Given the changes in the way that COVID-19 is moving through the Island, we are reprioritising testing capacity to prevent clusters through other means. This includes tracing direct contacts from cases that have occurred in schools, and testing students who are returning home from university for the Christmas holidays.
Those who were categorised as “group C”, who were due eight-weekly screening, now won’t be tested. That screening programme is scheduled to resume again on Wednesday 23 December.
Groups A and B will continue, unaffected.
The groups are:
Group A: tested every 4 weeks
Health and Community Services – frontline
Residential and Care Homes
Ambulance Service
General Practice (GP surgeries)
Group B: tested every 6 weeks
Domiciliary and care agencies
Family Nursing and Homecare
Dental practices
Jersey Hospice Care
Prison Service
Veterinary clinics
Group C: now not being tested
Building and construction
Domestic cleaning services
Early years and childcare
Freight, post and delivery services
Health and Community Services - other (non-frontline)
Other healthcare services including private registered and allied health professionals
Hospitality (hotels, restaurants and bars)
Legal and financial services
Leisure and recreation
Public transport
Retail and wholesale
Public sector
Schools and colleges
Security and facilities management
States of Jersey Police, Fire and Rescue and Customs and Immigration
Utilities and infrastructure
Voluntary and community sector
Wellbeing, cosmetic and beauty
Worship, funeral and marriage