Exclusive: Workforce Covid-screen suspended as system is unable to cope

Jersey’s government has suspended its plan to routinely test tens of thousands of islanders to see if they have coronavirus, as the system cannot cope.

It will, instead, only now routinely test health and care workers, dentists and prison workers.

The programme was presented as a key plank in the island’s fight against Covid-19 but with exponential growth in positive cases there is no longer enough capacity in the system to do it.

Given the changes in the way that COVID-19 is moving through the Island, we are reprioritising testing capacity to prevent clusters through other means. This includes tracing direct contacts from cases that have occurred in schools, and testing students who are returning home from university for the Christmas holidays. Government of Jersey spokesperson

Those who were categorised as “group C”, who were due eight-weekly screening, now won’t be tested. That screening programme is scheduled to resume again on Wednesday 23 December.

Groups A and B will continue, unaffected.

The groups are:

Group A: tested every 4 weeks

Health and Community Services – frontline

Residential and Care Homes

Ambulance Service

General Practice (GP surgeries)

Group B: tested every 6 weeks

Domiciliary and care agencies

Family Nursing and Homecare

Dental practices

Jersey Hospice Care

Prison Service

Veterinary clinics

Group C: now not being tested