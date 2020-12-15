Guernsey Deputy looked at 'inappropriate' images of a woman at a public meeting

Deputy John Gollop has been cautioned for a breach of the Guernsey States' Members Code of Conduct after he was seen looking at 'inappropriate' images of a woman on his iPad during a public meeting.

The Deputy appeared before a States' Members Conduct Panel, after a member of the public complained about his behaviour at a public meeting.

Richard Friedrich had attended a public meeting to discuss noisy motorbikes on 19 November at Moore's Hotel. During that meeting he noticed that Deputy Gollop appeared to be looking at images of women on his IPad which appeared to be 'inappropriate'.

Mr Fredrich told the panel he was embarrassed by what he had seen and said it was disrespectful to those who attended the meeting.

He explained what he believed he had seen and what he thought of it. He was embarrassed by the actions of a Deputy and felt that it could not be addressed in the context of the public meeting. It was not appropriate behaviour in public, especially not for a Deputy. States' Members Conduct Investigation Panel

Deputy Gollop told the meeting he was looking at his personal iPad and the photographs were personal ones of one particular woman.

He told the panel Mr Friedrich had made incorrect assumptions about what he was looking at and why.

However, he acknowledged that his actions could be regarded as disrespectful to the person who was in the photograph and an intrusion into her life and, further, that he may not have shown her sufficient respect. States' Members Conduct investigation Panel

The panel found that Deputy Gollop had breached section nine of the code of conduct because he had not treated 'members, civil servants and members of the public with respect and courtesy'.

The panel concluded that although the breach had been substantiated it was a 'minor breach', and that a caution would be appropriate. This was accepted by Deputy Gollop.