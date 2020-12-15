Jersey health staff hope to vaccinate 1,000 care home residents this week

Jersey's government hopes to have given all care home residents their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by the end of the week.

So far, 470 of the island's 1,000 care home residents have received their first jab - with their second vaccination due 21 days later.

On Sunday 13 December, 87-year-old Beryl Taylor became the first person to receive the vaccine in the Channel Islands at a care home in Jersey. Nurses described the first day of the rollout as 'momentous'.

We were pleased to be able to complete all the necessary preparations in time to start vaccinating care home residents a day early. These are the most at-risk of our population and it was an emotional day for the medical team, as they helped people take their first step towards resuming normal life. Ross Barnes, Operations Lead for Jersey's Covid Vaccination Programme

Vaccines will also be provided to vulnerable islanders at Les Amis, with any doses left after this initial round of vaccines being given to care home staff to prevent them having to travel for vaccination.

Anyone who who tests positive for Covid-19 cannot be vaccinated for at least 4 weeks after their positive result. Residents who want to be vaccinated but cannot be vaccinated this week will be visited again by health staff.

We want to protect people and help them return to normality and vaccination is the best way to achieve this. The sooner we can get our vulnerable population protected, the better it will be for all of us. I would strongly encourage as many people as possible to be vaccinated, as this is how we can start returning to normal life. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

Care home and home care staff will receive the jab when the next batch of vaccines arrives, which is expected at some point this week. These vaccinations will be given at Fort Regent which has been set up as a mass-vaccination hub.