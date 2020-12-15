Jersey's Chief Minister: We’ve not lost control

Jersey’s Chief Minister has denied suggestions he has lost control of the coronavirus pandemic, as cases numbers grow exponentially in the island.

Senator John Le Fondré, and other ministers, faced an hour of questions from politicians in the States Assembly today, entirely focused on how the situation was being managed.

Do we think we’ve lost control? No. The public health advice is to hold steady. In terms of the Christmas guidance we are monitoring the position daily. It represents a restriction compared to today. Let’s be under no illusion, if we feel further measures need to be taken, we will take them. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

The Chief Minister also highlighted the difficulty of finding solutions that please everybody, saying that it is a balance between keeping islanders safe and preserving their civil liberties.

When asked why the government hadn’t opened for a UK-style bubble policy over Christmas, he said:

Bubbles only work for family groups. If you have people here without families it essentially means you’re locking them down into isolation over Christmas. When we first saw the guidance, my view was it wasn’t as simple as could have been the case so in the end we set just a number. We thought it was the simplest one and it won’t please everyone. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

Earlier today, Jersey's Health Minister said he was not certain on what the island's R rate was as staff had been busy dealing with other things.