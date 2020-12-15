Jersey’s Health Minister: “I don’t know what Jersey’s R rate is”

Jersey’s Health Minister says he does not know what the current R rate in the island is, because officers are too busy working on other things.

When asked in a special parliamentary question time, Deputy Richard Renouf repeated the reproduction rate range of 1.6 to 2, from around two weeks ago, which does not reflect the exponential rise in cases in Jersey in the past fortnight.

He also said it was too early to judge whether recent measures taken by the government to get a grip on growing numbers had been effective.

It is possible that harsher measures become necessary either prior to Christmas or after 5 January, but we are not yet at that point. We’ve not yet made that assessment, we’re yet to see the effect of the hospitality lockdown and other measures already taken. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

That was a message reiterated by the Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré, as part of the one-hour long ‘questions without notice’ session.

He said the impact of measures introduced by the government, including restrictions on the size of gatherings, the hospitality lockdown and a return to two metre social distancing, will only become apparent this weekend.

The advice [from medical experts] was very much keep calm and stick to the strategy that we’re following. The professional view is we don’t need any more measures at this stage as we wait to see the effect of the measures already in place. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

He added Jersey’s level of testing is why the number of positive cases is so high.