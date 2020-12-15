NASUWT threatens legal action if Jersey government fails to protect members

A teaching union has threatened legal action against Jersey's government if insufficient protection for teachers leads to them being harmed.In a press release last night, the NASUWT accused the government of 'failing to adequately meet its responsibilities to keep staff and pupils safe in schools'.

It said further action would be considered if there is evidence that 'the welfare of members is being compromised.'Wayne Bates, a national negotiating official for the NASUWT today confirmed that could include legal action.

The obligations on any employer to ensure as far as reasonably practicable the health and welfare of its employees has not gone away, that requirement is still there, our concern is at the moment that the government of Jersey in respect of schools is not doing everything that is reasonably practicable in the circumstance. Wayne Bates, national negotiating official for the NASUWT

Last week, the States Assembly rejected calls to close schools early following an emergency debate. Teachers reported being 'terrified' about the current situation and the potential risk to both students and teachers of schools staying open.This morning, when questioned in the States Assembly, the Education Minister, Senator Tracey Vallois confirmed that 55% of pupils were already studying from home this week, as a result of parents unilaterally withdrawing their children early.

STUDENTS

60.4% Average primary school attendance rate

26.2% Secondary school attendance average attendance rate

37 Pupils absent with Covid-19 in Jersey

6,248 Pupils learning from home in Jersey

STAFF

33 Teaching staff absent with sickness in Jersey

95 Teachers isolating, shielding or waiting for a COVID test in Jersey

Whilst that enables greater distancing between pupils in classrooms for the remainder of this week, Wayne Bates says it is also causing chaos. He said that last week, the unions had advocated the government taking a more controlled approach.

Now, he says parents are effectively 'voting with their feet' by withdrawing their children from schools.

It hasn't changed our position, if anything its made our position stronger in that the numbers of pupils are already much lower than they would have been normally. Therefore it would be easy now for the government to step in, remove this chaos, stop dithering and delaying, make a decision and move schools to remote learning for the last days of term. Wayne Bates, national negotiating official for the NASUWT

The government has assured islanders throughout that evidence points to minimal transmission within schools, and that it is young people's activities outside of school that is causing the virus to transmit amongst school age children.