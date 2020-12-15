Number of unemployed people in Guernsey increases

The number of people in Guernsey claiming unemployment benefit in November has increased by 2% on the previous month.

The States of Guernsey say there are 552 jobseekers without work, while a further 390 people needed a financial top up on earnings from the work they were doing.

There were 541 jobseekers without work in October 2020 and 334 in November 2019. This is an increase of 11 on the previous month and an increase of 218 compared to this time last year.

The States of Guernsey also said there had been 71 new jobseeker claims. This compareswith 42 in October 2020 and 47 in October 2019.

There were also fewer jobs available for jobseekers in the Bailiwick. Official data shows the Job Centre promoted 273 adverts this month on its website and display boards. The same month last year there were 378.