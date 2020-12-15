Piano playing pooch from Jersey becomes social media star

A dog from Jersey has gathered clicks from across the globe after impressing with his piano skills.

Dexter the dalmatian has been 'spotted' by thousands on social media after footage of him tinkling the ivories went viral.

But despite rocketing to 'pup' stardom, his owners say he was not always keen on the limelight - and had to overcome stage fright before he was happy to perform in front of other people.

Up until last week, we never really caught him ourselves because as soon as we appeared on the scene, he'd jump down. It's generally something he does when he's on his own. But it's provided a nice distraction from all the stuff that's going on at the moment. Esther Mason, Dexter's owner

But while the footage has got a lot of love online, his late night sing-songs have not proved quite as popular...