Teaching union accuses Jersey government of risking children and staff's health

The head of a teaching union says the Government of Jersey's decision to keep schools open until the end of term is putting children and staff at risk.

The NASUWT wants the government to move towards blended learning to reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading in classrooms.

It says it called for more measures to be introduced in the islands schools, such as mandating masks in more settings and reducing the number of students in classes to allow social distancing - but says these calls were 'ignored' by Ministers.

The union says it has heard from worried teachers who are concerned they are now being expected to teach classes of 30 or more pupils in an enclosed space.

The General Secretary accused the government of 'dithering and delay,' urging Ministers to 'pull their heads from the sand'.

The NASUWT will be putting the Jersey Government on notice of their legal responsibilities in respect of the health and safety of our members and will not hesitate to take further action if there is evidence that the welfare of members is being compromised. Patrick Roach, General Secretary of the NASUWT

A proposition to close schools to prevent children and staff potentially having to isolate over Christmas was defeated in the States Assembly.

ITV News has contacted Jersey's government for a response.