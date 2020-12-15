The Real Housewives of Jersey chat to Eamonn and Ruth

The leading ladies of The Real Housewives of Jersey say the island will have the starring role in the series.

Tessa Hartmann, Kate Taylor and and Ashley Cairney joined Eamonn and Ruth via video link on the This Morning sofa to chat about their experiences of filming the new reality show - which is due to hit our screens from Monday 28 December.

They talked public opinion, why Jersey is the 'jewel in the British crown' and the possibility of a guest appearance from Eamonn in the future...

Watch the full interview here!

The Real Housewives of Jersey will air on ITVBe on Monday 28 December, when the full series will be made available to stream on the ITV Hub.