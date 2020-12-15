Two-call policy to be introduced for people testing positive in Jersey

People who test positive for coronavirus in Jersey are to receive two calls at the start of the contact tracing process in a change of policy to offer more support.

The first call will be to inform them of their result and offer emotional support.

A second, longer call, will then work through their recent contact history to identify people who may need to go into isolation.

A notification of a positive case, which can be an emotional time, will now be carried out in two calls including a welfare call followed by a longer call to go through direct contacts of that positive case. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

He confirmed the contact tracing team, recently expanded from 55 to 98 people, will grow yet further to try and cope with demand.