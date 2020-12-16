Christmas drink driving campaigns underway across Channel islands

Campaigns to curb drink driving in the run up to Christmas are underway across the Channel Islands.

Police forces in both Jersey and Guernsey have stepped up patrols, stopping and breathalysing motorists to ensure they are below the legal blood alcohol limit.

In Guernsey, officers made five arrests over the weekend and are currently training new recruits on how to carry out roadside screening.

The force has a simple message for anyone thinking about getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol.

Simply don't do it. There are far easier ways to get home, be it a taxi a bus, or a friend or a designated driver. It's not worth it. We can seize vehicles and have them destroyed. A minimum conviction for drink driving is at least 18 months off the road. Matt Le Page, Learning and Development Officer for Jersey Police

143 cases of drink-driving were recorded by Jersey Police in the year to November 2020. Officers there say the pandemic mean they face different challenges this year.