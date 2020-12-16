Covid cases in at least eight Jersey care homes

ITV News can reveal the 34 confirmed positive coronavirus cases in Jersey care homes are spread across at least eight sites.

Those working in the industry say an increasing number of staff falling ill and delays in being able to get tests, is putting "unprecedented" pressure on the sector.

It comes as the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine in care homes continues, with more than 500 residents getting jabs, so far.

But the son of one elderly resident in a care home has also confirmed all the residents of that home have been told they will now be unable to receive their vaccination until they've all been retested as a staff member has coronavirus.

Meanwhile the government has confirmed any resident who's tested positive will not be able to receive their vaccination until at least four weeks afterwards.