Dog owners in Guernsey warned of palm oil found along coastline

Dog owners in Guernsey are being warned about the possible presence of palm oil along the island's coastline. The white oily substance can be fatal to dogs if they eat it.

The GSCPA is urging islanders to be vigilant when walking their pets along the beach and to contact a vet immediately if their dog eats it. Common problems are vomiting and diarrhoea, which can lead to dehydration, particularly in young or small dogs.

The public are being asked to avoid the substance, but if they do happen to pick it up along the coastline they should double wrap it in plastic and dispose of it with their normal refuse.

Many of us enjoy the many beaches open to dogs during the winter months but this waxy substance can be life threatening if eaten by your pet...There is no specific treatment but the dog may need medication to control vomiting and intravenous fluid to treat or prevent dehydration...The main thing we can do as dog owners is to prevent exposure. Steve Byrne GSPCA Manager

The organisation says anyone who spots what could be palm oil along the coast should contact the Environment Department on 01481 717200 or email env@gov.gg. The States Works and Environment Services Unit will then remove it.

For contact details of all the vets in Guernsey visit the GSPCA's website.