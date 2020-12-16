Fancy an alien attack on Fort Regent?

A dramatic image of an alien attack on Fort Regent in Jersey is up for auction.

The picture, which shows flying saucers and a robotic creature directing laser beams on the St Helier landmark is one of the lots that will go under the hammer today (16 December) at Simon Drieu & Co auctioneers in St Lawrence.

It has a guide price of £80-£120.

The print on canvas is called “Mars Attacks Fort Regent” and appears under the United Defence Agency banner.

You can follow the bidding here.