First person given Pfizer vaccine in Guernsey

A care home matron has become the first person in Guernsey to receive the covid-19 vaccination.

The Bailiwick has today (Thursday 17 December) started its vaccination rollout, with frontline health and care staff first to have the jab.

Dr Sue Fleming, Matron at St John’s Residential Home, was the first person to receive the vaccine at 8am this morning.

The Emma Ferbrache room at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital is currently being used as a vaccination centre. The vaccine will be delivered to islanders in order of priority based on risk and age. Care home residents will be among the first, with people over the age of eighty following.

As residents become eligible, they will receive a letter in order to arrange their vaccination appointments. People are urged not to telephone to see when they will be called.

President of Guernsey’s Committee for Health and Social Care, Deputy Al Brouard says the rollout was down to the ‘hard work and dedication’ of staff across the States of Guernsey.

The infrastructure required to roll out a vaccine that needs to be stored at ultra-low temperatures has been put in place at significant pace...We are exceptionally pleased that we can start this vaccine programme with very low numbers of cases of COVID-19 in the Islands and no evidence of community seeding. Deputy Al Brouard, President of Guernsey’s Committee for Health and Social Care

Jersey began its vaccination rollout last Sunday 13 December.