Jersey to use 'unspent balances' and property portfolio to reduce borrowing

Jersey's government will reduce borrowing from an overdraft facility by using funds it has not spent this year.

States Members have voted to accept an amendment to the Government Plan by Senator Ian Gorst, which will see 'unspent funds' for 2020 and 2021 allocated to the Consolidated Fund, to reduce the island's borrowing from the Revolving Credit Facility.It will also see government owned property assessed for sale as part of the Estates Strategy, again to reduce the level of borrowing by releasing funds back into states coffers. Any potential sales would be subject to states approval.

It is not sensible for the Government to be borrowing money whilst owning old, often unused buildings which are of no benefit to taxpayers when these can be released and the money raised used to help the Island through the current difficult period before we arrive again at balanced budgets. Senator Ian Gorst, Jersey's External Relations Minister

He also added in his summing up that the amendment talks about 'underspends at the year end' so, 'doesn't limit ministers from delivering the political priorities that this Assembly has set them.'

Although he accepted borrowing was necessary he said we shouldn't throw away 'our old fashioned habits which have served us well in the past, those old-fashioned habits being the habit of prudence.'Some members expressed concern about the government's reluctance to borrow, including Deputy Mike Higgins who said 'debt has been an anathema to the States', and should not be 'automatically' dismissed'.Senator Moore on the other hand, who agreed with the amendment said there was 'no point in being asset rich and cash poor', and that the 'long-term impact of borrowing on generations to come could be quite severe.'Deputy Morel likewise said this was about 'bringing some sound financial management to accumulation of debt' in the island.

The Revolving Credit Facility was entered into by the Minister for Treasury and Resources in May this year, for the maximum sum of £500 million.The RFC will provide funding for an initial period of two years, by a consortium of five local banks. It was put in place to provide the Minister with the required financial flexibility to support islanders and businesses during the pandemic.

The amendment was accepted 41 votes in favour and seven against.