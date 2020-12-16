Jersey’s Government Plan: The halfway point

Millions more is to be spent on a range of projects in Jersey after some attempts to change the government’s spending plans for the next four years were approved.

An extra £750,000 will be spent on the repair of Elizabeth Castle. There will be £159,000 more for the Jersey Pupil Premium which is awarded to schools who teach the most disadvantaged students, and £150,000 has been set aside for a study into the scale of poverty in the island.

In addition, Beresford Street Kitchen, which supports islanders with learning disabilities through employment, will get £300,000 more.

£300,000 will be spent on the preservation of trees, and £100,000 of funding that was at risk of being lost will be reinstated to support care leavers.

There will also be £1million for the creation of a public sector ombudsman to deal with complaints and stamp duty on properties selling for over £2million will be increased.

However, a number of other attempted changes to the package failed. They included a call to spend more than £500,000 on extending the free school meals trial to all primary schools, a push for a subsidised annual bus pass scheme for young people, and calls for GST to be removed from eco-friendly purchases.

The Government Plan sets out spending proposals for 2021-2024 which include around £1billion of public sector spending next year, and the need to borrow hundreds of millions of pounds to pay back the cost of the coronavirus pandemic.