One lucky ticket holder will win a potentially life-changing sum of money tonight in the Channel Islands Christmas Lottery draw.

The jackpot this year is at least £640,000, which is a significant drop compared to last year's top prize of £1million. However there are 66 cash prizes to be won, with more than 200,000 prizes in the scratch cards.

Much of the money raised from ticket sales goes to charities and projects in the Channel Islands.

The draw is taking place in Guernsey tonight (Thursday 17 December) at the Market buildings, with full coverage on ITV Channel TV at 6pm. Results will be available here on our website and our social media pages.