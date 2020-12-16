Matalan to open shops in the Channel Islands

The clothing and homeware retailer Matalan is set to open shops in the Channel Islands.

SandpiperCI have agreed a deal to open franchise stores in March next year. One will be based in four retail units at Jersey's Liberty Wharf, with one replacing the existing George clothes shop in St Martin's in Guernsey.

The company says its George shops in both islands will close at the end of January because the owners of the shop, Asda have made the decision not to renew any of its worldwide franchises. Sandpiper say there will be no redundancies in the islands because of the closures.

Matalan currently operates 230 stores in the UK and more than 40 franchises across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

Sandpiper's Retail Managing Director says they are extremely pleased to be opening the shops in the new year.