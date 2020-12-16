More than 6,000 Jersey school children learning remotely this week

New official figures have provided further insight into the levels of absence in Jersey's schools.On Tuesday (15 December) ITV News reported that 55% of pupils across all schools were studying from home this week.The level of attendance remains higher in primary schools- where the attendance rate is 60.4%. In secondary schools it is much lower, at 26.2%. In total 6,248 pupils are learning from home.As of Tuesday evening there were 95 teachers either isolating, shielding or waiting for a Covid-19 test result. A further 35 were absent due to sickness, whilst 15 were absent for family reasons. That is 18.5% of all Jersey teachers (785).77 of the island's 958 support staff were also isolating, shielding or awaiting test results, whilst 42 were absent with sickness, and 14 for family reasons. In total, 37 pupils are absent with Covid-19.