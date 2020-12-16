Online forms need to be completed to send parcels abroad from Guernsey

People sending packages abroad with Guernsey Post will need to submit information about their parcels electronically from 1 January 2021.

Customers will have to complete an online customs form ahead of posting their item. It is part of new legislation for sending parcels internationally. This does not include packages being sent to the UK or any other Channel Islands and the information is not needed for letters or documents.

These new procedures will be a requirement for all postal authorities worldwide and will ensure faster customs clearance in international destinations. Cassy Fish, Head of Customer Relationships, Guernsey Post

People will also be able to use one of the new postal terminals to complete the information that are being installed at all post offices in the island.

More information can be found on the Guernsey Post website.