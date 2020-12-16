Partners no longer able to attend ante-natal scans in Jersey

Partners will no longer be able to attend ante-natal scans in Jersey amid a rising number of cases in the island.

Friends and family will also no longer be able to visit patients in the island's mental health services.

Visits to Orchard House, Cedar Ward and Beech ward have now been suspended with patients encouraged to stay in touch with their loved ones via phone or mail.

Partners will also be unable to attend ante-natal pregnancy scans but can be present for the birth if they are Covid-19 negative.

I would like to reassure Islanders that our healthcare system is prepared and equipped to deal with this pandemic – and our services are adjusting to cope with the current challenges. We know there are times when extra support is needed during an ante-natal scan, particularly if the pregnancy is high-risk or complicated and we will provide additional support as it is needed. Patrick Armstrong, Jersey's Medical Director of Health

Islanders will also be unable to 'virtually' join the scans due to complications it can cause, though hospital staff will offer to take photographs for patients if they wish. They will be able to film a 'cineloop' which they can record on a mobile device if they choose.

The government says visitation will be able to resume once it is safe to do so.