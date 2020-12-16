It has seen generations of politicians come and go in the States of Guernsey - but now the Royal Insignia above the entrance to the Royal Court has been returned to its rightful place, after some much needed TLC.

The crest, made of gold and cast iron, has been refurbished after more than 60 years being battered by the elements.

When scaffolding went up to allow work on the Royal Court building, the States approached Dave Dowding, an experienced sign writer and gilder, to renovate the crest.

Dave Dowding says it has been a privilege to work on restoring the crest. Credit: ITV Channel TV

It's been a number of years since it's been done and it was looking a little bit sad - it was pretty rusty. But the colours, some of the colours were still quite strong. The gold was quite good, because gold won't tarnish Dave Dowding, crest restorer

The crest was grit blasted to take all the tarnished paint, rust and no-longer-shining gold off, before being laid with fresh 23 karat gold.

Mr Dowding's work fits into the long history of the Royal Court building in St Peter Port, which wasn't constructed until the late 1700s. The first States meeting there was not held until January 1803.

However, the cast iron coat of arms on the States building was a later addition. An image in the island's Priaulx Library, dated 1831, shows only the stone carving at the top of the building.

One history book suggests that it was not until 1960 that the royal coat of arms was removed from Belvoir House on Glategny Esplanade, refurbished and added to the Royal Court building in St. Peter Port.

Mr Dowding says being one of just a handful of people ever to have the chance to work on this Bailiwick artefact is a real privilege - and was delighted to see the finished product put back where it belongs.

Credit: ITV Channel TV