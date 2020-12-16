Regal Renovation: Guernsey's Royal Court coat of arms given the makeover of a lifetime
It has seen generations of politicians come and go in the States of Guernsey - but now the Royal Insignia above the entrance to the Royal Court has been returned to its rightful place, after some much needed TLC.
The crest, made of gold and cast iron, has been refurbished after more than 60 years being battered by the elements.
When scaffolding went up to allow work on the Royal Court building, the States approached Dave Dowding, an experienced sign writer and gilder, to renovate the crest.
It's been a number of years since it's been done and it was looking a little bit sad - it was pretty rusty. But the colours, some of the colours were still quite strong. The gold was quite good, because gold won't tarnish
The crest was grit blasted to take all the tarnished paint, rust and no-longer-shining gold off, before being laid with fresh 23 karat gold.
Mr Dowding's work fits into the long history of the Royal Court building in St Peter Port, which wasn't constructed until the late 1700s. The first States meeting there was not held until January 1803.
However, the cast iron coat of arms on the States building was a later addition. An image in the island's Priaulx Library, dated 1831, shows only the stone carving at the top of the building.
One history book suggests that it was not until 1960 that the royal coat of arms was removed from Belvoir House on Glategny Esplanade, refurbished and added to the Royal Court building in St. Peter Port.
Mr Dowding says being one of just a handful of people ever to have the chance to work on this Bailiwick artefact is a real privilege - and was delighted to see the finished product put back where it belongs.
I do get a kick out of it. My grandson Teddy will be able to look at it when he's my age. You do get a little bit blasé about some of the jobs you do but to do that is really special. It's such an important building for Guernsey and it's so prominent. It looks so much better than it did before so I'm really pleased.