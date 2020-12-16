Seal pup takes first dip since being rescued by GSPCA

Pictures from the GSPCA

A seal pup rescued by the GSPCA has recovered enough to take his first dip.

Staff say Joey is eating well and putting on weight. New footage shows him making a splash in one of the charity's rehabilitation pools.

As he has recovered, Joey's cheeky personality has begun to emerge too.

After weeks in the intensive care room, today Joey got his first swim and jumped straight in. He has been in and out all day. He is doing very well and being very naughty, pulling whatever he can into the pool. Geoff George, GSPCA's Head of Marine Mammals

Joey was found in Jersey in November, when he was just ten days old. He had to be transported to the GSPCA's base in Guernsey where he received round-the-clock care from the team.

The GSPCA has also issued the following advice to anyone who sees a seal pup: