Jersey's government is urging people to lookout for family and friends who may be self-neglecting, as islanders try to cope with new Covid-19 restrictions amid rising cases of coronavirus.

The government is relaunching its self-neglect and isolation campaign, which was originally set up in April. It was initially established after Jersey Police had a 50% rise in welfare calls during the first month of lockdown. With increased physical distancing reintroduced, as well as shielding for vulnerable islanders, the government feels it is the right time to bring it back.

Self-neglect can include not eating enough food, not getting medical care, wearing unsuitable clothes or living in unsanitary conditions. The government says it can be experienced by a range of people:

People who live alone and are frail;

People who have mental health issues, including depression or psychotic disorders;

Those with dementia or brain damage;

People with alcohol or drug problems;

Those with a history of poor personal hygiene or living conditions

I’d urge Islanders to check in regularly with the vulnerable people they know and help us by reporting the issue before it escalates. Detective Superintendent, Stewart Gull, States of Jersey Police

The chair of the Safeguarding Partnership in Jersey says increased isolation and a lack of social interaction can often cause issues to worsen for vulnerable people.

Some people, especially those with existing conditions such as dementia, may not realise that they are neglecting themselves. That’s why it’s vital that each of us does our part by checking in with our family, loved ones, and neighbours, and helping that individual to access support. Sarah Elliot, Chair of Jersey's Safeguarding Partnership

Anyone worried about the welfare of an individual they know can contact the following services: