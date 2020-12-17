Calls for partners to be allowed at antenatal scans in Jersey

There are calls for partners to be allowed to accompany expectant mothers to antenatal scans despite new coronavirus rules restricting them from doing so in Jersey.

The decision was made to stop partners attending, due to covid-19 cases rising rapidly in the island. Visits to Orchard House, Cedar Ward and Beech Ward have now been suspended.

However a petition has now been set up calling for that to be changed. One pregnant woman in the island says the decision is unfair and contradictory.

It's not a well-thought through plan, because the fathers and mothers are from the same household and I think that should be the massive emphasis on this, there are people who can meet each other not from the same household. Brittany McLoughlin, mother-to-be

Meanwhile Jersey's Health and Community Services department says it appreciates many women and their partners will be disappointed but the decision has not been taken lightly.

If we do not do this, there is a very real risk of the service being disrupted. Scanning is a very specialist skill, and sonographers cannot be sourced quickly if a staff member becomes unwell, we have a very small number of staff who undertake this important role and have to ensure they too are safe in the working environment and that we are able to continue to provide this service. A Health and Community Services spokesperson

Health and Community Services also say Jersey cannot be compared to the UK where partners are now allowed to attend antenatal scans. It says the NHS has many hospitals to rely on for support around staffing.