Care home resident dies of Covid-19 in Jersey

A person has died from coronavirus at a care home in Jersey, the Health minister has confirmed.

The person was elderly and had underlying health conditions. They had been in the care of Health and Social Services 'for some time'.

Their next of kin have been informed and are receiving support.

It is devastating to lose a loved one and all of us in Health and Community Services are saddened by this loss. We would like to offer our condolences and will not be releasing any further details about this patient, to protect their confidentiality. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

There have now been 33 coronavirus-related deaths in Jersey since the beginning of the pandemic.

Figures in Jersey are reported as being coronavirus-related where Covid-19 appears on the death certificate of the deceased.

The government says there can be a period of time between the date that a person dies and that death being registered due to the verification process carried out following their passing.