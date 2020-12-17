Channel Islands Christmas Lottery: How the community benefits

Across the Channel Islands, people will be rummaging through their cupboards and drawers to gather up their tickets for this year's Channel Islands Lottery Draw.

While the focus is on the life-changing top prize of more than £600,000, the person with that winning ticket is not the only big winner of the night.

Each year, money raised from the draw is redistributed to into the community through funding to different organisations.

In 2019, Arthouse Jersey received a £30,000 grant which allowed it to create a new role of community outreach manager. Their role is to lead projects in the community to engage with those who may have the least opportunity to access the arts.

The live draw for the Channel Islands Christmas Lottery 2020 will be held at 6pm tonight ( 17 December), broadcast live on ITV Channel TV.